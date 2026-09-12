Whitefield-Bangarpet four-line rail track work approved, says MP Mallesh Babu

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Whitefield to Bangarpet four-line track work has been approved. This will facilitate more operations of the trains, and the long-standing demand of the railway commuters has been fulfilled, said Kolar JD(S)-BJP MP Mallesh Babu.

Speaking to press persons, he said that to serve railway commuters, more development work will be taken up in Kolar soon. He said the long-pending demand for rail traffic from Whitefield to Bangarpet has been approved, and permission has been given for the construction of four-line tracks. He added that railway development works in the district are being accelerated in a phased manner. The required bridge work in Malur has been included in the tender. Steps are being taken to complete the work by June 2027.

He added that he met the Railway GM and discussed four railway overbridge works. Officials will soon conduct a site inspection. Funds have been allocated for the construction of flyovers near Deshihalli and S N Resort, and the Bhoomi Puja will be performed soon. Action is being taken for necessary infrastructure works, including flyovers in various areas, including Sanatorium, Kamasamudra, Tekal Road and Oorgaum. If the district administration provides the necessary land near Oorgaum, it will further facilitate the works.