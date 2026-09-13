Bengaluru woman, mother and alleged lover arrested in husband’s murder

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old woman, her alleged lover and her mother have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and making the death look like a heart attack. The victim who was running a mutton shop was bedridden for the last two years after a stroke.

The wife became close to another person who came to their house regularly to treat her daughter suffering from a mental disorder. The victim, upset over his wife’s illicit relationship, kept warning her. That triggered the wife and her mother to smother the victim to death, the police said.

The arrested have been identified as Shahina Banu, a resident of Yellappa Garden in Kithaganur, her mother Hasina and her alleged lover Naheemuddin Qureshi. The victim has been identified as Mubarak, 40.

Shahina and Mubarak got married some 15 years ago, and the couple has a daughter. Mubarak had been bedridden for the past two years after suffering a paralytic stroke, while their daughter also fell ill during the period.

“Naheem visited their house frequently, claiming that he could cure Mubarak’s daughter. Shahina started allegedly confiding in him about her personal difficulties. That led to the two becoming close and starting an alleged relationship. Shahina is said to have told Hasina that she was finding it increasingly difficult to take care of her husband.

When she discussed the matter with Naheem, he allegedly suggested killing Mubarak. On Wednesday, the wife and her mother allegedly conspired to kill him. While he was sleeping, they allegedly suffocated him with a pillow and assaulted him in his private parts, resulting in his death,” said an officer.