Hyderabad techie’s platform helps trace 665 people missing in Nepal floods

BENGALURU: Hyderabad-based Arfath Mohammad was led on the path to develop a software tracking platform when his close friend’s father struggling with dementia went missing from home. Now ReuniteIndia, the software tracking platform developed by Mohammad, has come into news by listing 665 individuals went missing during the Nepal floods and landslide.

It helped in listing those missing, rescued, and safe from official sources like Nepal Police, Nepal’s disaster management authority (NDRRMA), India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and verified family reports.

The platform brings police PDFs, MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) updates, disaster authority bulletins, and scattered social posts, often with different names, dates, and formats together while linking each case back to its original source to help families in trying to find their loved ones.

Mohammad has a Master’s from Wichita State University (USA) and was honoured with a wall dedication at the University’s Rhatigan Student Center for his work in programming and innovation.

The platform not only helps in locating missing persons, but each case page can generate a shareable poster with a real QR code linking back to its live status, so a printed flyer still shows the current status weeks later if someone scans it.