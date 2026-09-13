Minister Ramalinga Reddy warns Bengaluru lab over waste disposal, testing irregularities

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday issued a stern warning to Bengaluru Analytics and Research Laboratory Private Limited for various violations.

During a surprise visit to the lab along with a team of officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the minister found that the lab had ‘Consent for Establishment’ from the KSPCB only till 2025. It has been operating without a valid consent since then. It was found that the lab had no proper system for waste disposal. The waste generated was being dumped into an open pit without treating it.

The minister and the team also noted that the laboratory had obtained permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) stating that there will be three analysts. However, during the inspection, they found only one analyst working there.

The team found discrepancies in the fees charged for analysing water samples from STPs and for collecting and analysing air pollution samples from factories. It noted that the laboratory was not following the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) rate chart and guidelines. Similarly, discrepancies were found in the field data collected for measuring noise levels and the data recorded in the final analysis report.

The minister found the report to be suspicious and ordered a thorough investigation. He directed the KSPCB officials to inspect all such laboratories and submit a report at the earliest.