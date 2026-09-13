Plogging drive at Madiwala Lake clears 110 kg plastic waste

BENGALURU: A 75-minute plogging drive by students of Christ University (Bannerghatta Campus) and the Indian Ploggers Army along with Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC), fetched 110 kg of plastic waste from the Madiwala Lake.

Fifteen 15 sacks of litter including plastic bottles, milk packets, chocolate wrappers, and plastic straws were collected within a 100-meter radius around the lake.

The drive was held from 7.30 am till 9.15 am and was the 1,032nd plogging drive for the Indian Ploggers Army led by its founder Nagaraj aka Plog Raja. The plog drive was aimed at turning awareness into action and to create a more sustainable environment.

“When young minds take the lead, every effort towards a cleaner lake inspires a greener future”, said Deepika S R, Assistant Professor, School of Business and Management, Christ University.

BSCC Commissioner KN Ramesh said that citizens, educational institutions, and local administration must work hand in hand to keep the city’s lakes and environment clean and plastic-free.