‘Sweet lunch’ initiative helps curb absenteeism in Gadag schools

GADAG : It is sweets in mid-day meals that have made all the difference at government schools across Gadag district.

The Amrut Bhojan, or the “sweet lunch”, concept was introduced in Gadag and Ron taluks five years ago on a trial basis. Looking at its success and drastic reduction in the number of students skipping classes, it has been extended to all schools in the district.

The sweets are served during festivals and other occasions of state and national importance. It all started with a few donors sponsoring sweets to schoolchildren in rural areas along with mid-day meals during the month of Shravana. Later, school development and monitoring committees and teachers of some schools decided to contribute money and also spend part of the school development fund to sponsor sweets to pupils and called it Shravana Siri Sihi Bhojan.

The concept soon spread to government schools in urban areas. Now, there is a competition among schools to prepare the most-loved sweets for their students. Many schools provide sweets such as jalebi, boondi laddu, holige and Mysuru pak daily during Shravana.

In some schools in rural areas of Ron taluk, many students used to skip classes during Shravana to eat “sweet lunch” at temples. Learning about this, some teachers with the help of sponsors started offering sweets to students in schools along with mid-day meals during Shravana, considered one of the holiest and most spiritually significant months dedicated to Lord Shiva.