Waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi to get 11MW expansion

BENGALURU: The Bidadi waste-to-energy plant is all set for expansion to help ease Bengaluru’s garbage problem. Officials from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) said a proposal has been placed before the state government for an approval to expand the plant and increase power generation by another 11MW.

In the meantime, engineers are working on a design for a solar energy plant on 80 acres to generate 20MW of power.

“We have 160 acres in Bidadi. Only 12 acres have been used for the first waste-to-energy plant. Against the plant’s installed capacity of 11.5MW, only 85% is utilised for power generation. We want to make

optimum use of the new 11MW plant and operate it under a joint venture with the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The existing plant can process 600MT of waste. But only 400-500 MT of waste is being processed. Of which, 60% is wet waste with 1300-1800 gross calorific value,” an official said. Officials working at the Bidadi plant said they hope that the proposed township project will not lead to the closure of the waste-to-energy plant following complaints from people.

“We have been taking precautions from the beginning. We accept waste with 30% moisture in it. The waste collected is stored in such a way that groundwater is not contaminated. Waste is not stored beyond one week in the plant. However, sufficient stock has to be maintained for continuous power generation. The second waste-to-energy plant will help address Bengaluru’s waste problem to a large extent,” the official said.