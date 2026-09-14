26 more child labourers rescued in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Continuing their special operation against child labour in Bengaluru, the city police rescued 26 more children and booked cases against shop owners and other employers.
So far, 529 child labourers have been rescued in the city and 105 cases registered across multiple police stations in the city under the provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Over 800 child labourers have been rescued in the statewide crackdown conducted at nearly 17,000 locations.
The city police on Sunday said that special teams comprising police officers and labour inspectors were constituted and surprise inspections were conducted at 6,076 locations, including commercial establishments and industrial areas in the city. The move comes after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar noticed children working at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Yeshwanthpur during a surprise visit recently.