26 more child labourers rescued in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Continuing their special operation against child labour in Bengaluru, the city police rescued 26 more children and booked cases against shop owners and other employers.

So far, 529 child labourers have been rescued in the city and 105 cases registered across multiple police stations in the city under the provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Over 800 child labourers have been rescued in the statewide crackdown conducted at nearly 17,000 locations.