659 mobile tankers and 42 tanks set up across Bengaluru for Ganesha festival

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has made arrangements for immersion of Lord Ganesha idols at 42 permanent and temporary immersion tanks and 659 mobile tankers that will move through wards across the five city corporations, where citizens can immerse their idols near their homes.

Nodal officers have also been appointed to provide necessary guidance to the public regarding Ganesh idol installation and immersion and to oversee the arrangements.

The public can obtain complete information regarding immersion locations, mobile tanks, single-window centres and related arrangements by scanning the QR code or by visiting the Ganesh immersion link available on the GBA website.