Bescom issues safety guidelines

BENGALURU: BESCOM has issued guidelines for providing temporary electricity connections to organisers and associations conducting public Ganesha celebrations within its jurisdiction, and for ensuring electrical safety during idol immersion processions.
BESCOM managing director Dr N Shivashankara has instructed sub-divisional officers to coordinate with local authorities and ensure temporary power connections are provided after verifying the required safety measures.
After the concerned local authority issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC), Assistant Executive Engineers of the respective sub-divisions must inspect the pandal site. An electricity connection NOC should be issued only after confirming that the venue is safe.
Power lines along idol immersion procession routes to prevent electrical accidents
Loose or sagging wires should be repaired
Wiring must comply with the Central Electricity Authority’s safety rules
Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) must be installed before power supply is provided
Transformers, Ring Main Units and LT distribution boxes along procession routes must be clearly marked as ‘Danger Zones’
Accept applications for temporary connections after verifying that NOCs
DOS
Where pre-paid meters are unavailable, or when a temporary connection is sought for less than 30 days, standard electricity meters should be installed
Connection process and electricity consumption must be recorded in software
No tying of banners or posters to electricity poles, DTC structures, RMUs or other electrical infra