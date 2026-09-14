Bescom issues safety guidelines

BENGALURU: BESCOM has issued guidelines for providing temporary electricity connections to organisers and associations conducting public Ganesha celebrations within its jurisdiction, and for ensuring electrical safety during idol immersion processions.

BESCOM managing director Dr N Shivashankara has instructed sub-divisional officers to coordinate with local authorities and ensure temporary power connections are provided after verifying the required safety measures.

After the concerned local authority issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC), Assistant Executive Engineers of the respective sub-divisions must inspect the pandal site. An electricity connection NOC should be issued only after confirming that the venue is safe.