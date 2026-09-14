Hebbal short tunnel work picks up pace

BENGALURU: Despite the legal challenge, concerns over about 893 trees to be affected, and proposed use of 3.45 acres of Hebbal Lake land, work on the 2.2-km short tunnel project connecting Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital has gathered pace, with construction activity under way.
Extensive temporary barricading has been erected around the project area in the Veterinary College campus and near Hebbal Tree Park. Earthwork and excavation are in progress, with earth movers and cranes deployed at the site. Gravel is also being laid and compacted at some locations, while workers are engaged in site preparation and other construction activities.
“Work has picked up pace in the Veterinary College. There seems to be a casting yard and a lot more workers and equipment. They are also working on Sundays and evenings to cover ground. As citizens, we know that projects take forever in Bengaluru; this is an exception,” said Rahul J, a resident in Hebbal.
Questioning the hurry with which the project is being pursued, Anupama Shetty, a resident of North Bengaluru said, “The Hebbal short tunnel doesn’t solve congestion, it relocates it, at six times the cost of a Metro. Bengaluru needs mass transit first, not tunnels through the Hebbal lake catchment and Veterinary College campus. Trees are being marked and construction is under way though the project faces a PIL in the Karnataka High Court, with no meaningful public consultation in sight. Why the hurry?”
An IISc study of the short tunnel has also flagged flooding and geotechnical risks. It noted that the tunnel entry is at the lowest elevation on the Hebbal Lake side, creating a significant flooding risk during rainfall.
The study also raised concerns over geotechnical issues in the cut-and-cover section between the flyover pier and lake boundary, warning that construction without a safe geotechnical assessment could affect the existing structure.
Rs 13.8 cr tender for Hebbal Lake rejuvenation
GBA has floated a Rs 13.8 crore tender for the second phase of Hebbal Lake’s rejuvenation, where the focus has shifted beyond desilting. The blueprint proposes clearing 3.26 lakh cubic metres of deposits from the feeder channel, building a stoplog gate to regulate water flow, and embankment strengthening with rock toe protection, slope pitching and turfing. Together, these works suggest the lake’s cosmetic upgrades only. The tender dated September 5, issued by the GBA’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) stipulates a nine-month completion period, including the monsoon and specifies a Class 1 contractor with prior lake-development experience, including demonstrated capacity to handle large-scale desilting and earthwork. The contract lists the construction of a dry rubble rock toe using rubble and stone chips to act as a protective barrier, preventing soil from being washed away and helping the embankment retain its shape.
Projected cost: 13.8 cr
Estimated time: 9 months
Material required: 4,212 cubic metres rock toe
Proposed cleaning deposits: 3,26,843 cubic metres