Hebbal short tunnel work picks up pace

BENGALURU: Despite the legal challenge, concerns over about 893 trees to be affected, and proposed use of 3.45 acres of Hebbal Lake land, work on the 2.2-km short tunnel project connecting Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital has gathered pace, with construction activity under way.

Extensive temporary barricading has been erected around the project area in the Veterinary College campus and near Hebbal Tree Park. Earthwork and excavation are in progress, with earth movers and cranes deployed at the site. Gravel is also being laid and compacted at some locations, while workers are engaged in site preparation and other construction activities.

“Work has picked up pace in the Veterinary College. There seems to be a casting yard and a lot more workers and equipment. They are also working on Sundays and evenings to cover ground. As citizens, we know that projects take forever in Bengaluru; this is an exception,” said Rahul J, a resident in Hebbal.

Questioning the hurry with which the project is being pursued, Anupama Shetty, a resident of North Bengaluru said, “The Hebbal short tunnel doesn’t solve congestion, it relocates it, at six times the cost of a Metro. Bengaluru needs mass transit first, not tunnels through the Hebbal lake catchment and Veterinary College campus. Trees are being marked and construction is under way though the project faces a PIL in the Karnataka High Court, with no meaningful public consultation in sight. Why the hurry?”

An IISc study of the short tunnel has also flagged flooding and geotechnical risks. It noted that the tunnel entry is at the lowest elevation on the Hebbal Lake side, creating a significant flooding risk during rainfall.

The study also raised concerns over geotechnical issues in the cut-and-cover section between the flyover pier and lake boundary, warning that construction without a safe geotechnical assessment could affect the existing structure.