Karnataka govt yet to supply notebooks, footwear to students

BENGALURU: Several government school students across Karnataka are yet to receive notebooks months into the academic year, leaving them at the mercy of local donors, community members and, in some cases, teachers themselves to meet their requirements. Educationists and student organisations have raised concerns that delays in providing basic learning materials are affecting the children, particularly those from economically weaker families.

Education expert Niranjanaradhya VP said the issue was being reported from several parts of the state. He said students admitted additionally to schools were, in some cases, not receiving the required materials, creating difficulties in classroom learning. He said teachers were already facing a learning crisis, which was further compounded by shortages of teachers.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) Karnataka state office secretary Mahantesh B said notebooks provided by the government are yet to reach schools in several districts. Some schools, he said, were managing the shortage through charity groups, villagers, panchayats and alumni.

“Some parents with up to four children find it difficult to buy notebooks for all of them,” Mahantesh said. He said teachers in some schools approach local residents for sponsorship, while some also spend money from their salaries to purchase notebooks for students. In some cases, children reuse notebooks belonging to older siblings by tearing out used pages and covering the remaining pages for another academic year.