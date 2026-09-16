A father’s silent tribute: A museum for the shooting star

BENGALURU: There is a strange silence in this Bengaluru museum. It is filled with everything that should make a racer’s world loud — motorcycles, racing suits, helmets, tyres, trophies, medals and photographs. For a few moments, there is little to say. It describes the story of a boy whose racing journey ended far too early.

Shreyash Hareesh, the boy from Bengaluru, passed away on August 5, 2023, after a crash in the third round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in the Rookie Category at Madras International Circuit. He was 13.

“I wanted to ride like Marc Márquez, nine-time world champion; he’s my idol. I’ve never been afraid of speed; in fact, I enjoy pushing the limits. Since Marc’s bike number is 93, I wanted something similar, so I chose 39,” Shreyash had once said.

Today, the motorcycles he rode, the racing suits that were made to fit him, the trophies he won and the equipment that travelled with him sit together under one roof —a museum created by his father, Hareesh Parandhaman. He calls it a celebration of Shreyash’s life.

“His experience with conventional education was almost the opposite. Racing changed that. When Shreyash began winning races,his school would call him to display his trophies. He became a hero,”Parandhaman said.

An expensive sport

The motorcycles displayed inside the museum are more than machines. Some of them came from Italy and Spain. When the family travelled abroad, racing was accompanied by another long list of expenses — motorcycles, cars, accommodation, food, track rental and coaching.

“I had to give up my career. I sold my vehicles.Savings that had been set aside for Shreyash’s education were increasingly invested in his racing.At one point,we had only one pick-up truck to carry everything — motorcycle, fuel, tools and spare parts,”Parandhaman said.