A father’s silent tribute: A museum for the shooting star

BENGALURU: There is a strange silence in this Bengaluru museum. It is filled with everything that should make a racer’s world loud — motorcycles, racing suits, helmets, tyres, trophies, medals and photographs. For a few moments, there is little to say. It describes the story of a boy whose racing journey ended far too early.
Shreyash Hareesh, the boy from Bengaluru, passed away on August 5, 2023, after a crash in the third round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in the Rookie Category at Madras International Circuit. He was 13.
“I wanted to ride like Marc Márquez, nine-time world champion; he’s my idol. I’ve never been afraid of speed; in fact, I enjoy pushing the limits. Since Marc’s bike number is 93, I wanted something similar, so I chose 39,” Shreyash had once said.
Today, the motorcycles he rode, the racing suits that were made to fit him, the trophies he won and the equipment that travelled with him sit together under one roof —a museum created by his father, Hareesh Parandhaman. He calls it a celebration of Shreyash’s life.
“His experience with conventional education was almost the opposite. Racing changed that. When Shreyash began winning races,his school would call him to display his trophies. He became a hero,”Parandhaman said.
An expensive sport
The motorcycles displayed inside the museum are more than machines. Some of them came from Italy and Spain. When the family travelled abroad, racing was accompanied by another long list of expenses — motorcycles, cars, accommodation, food, track rental and coaching.
“I had to give up my career. I sold my vehicles.Savings that had been set aside for Shreyash’s education were increasingly invested in his racing.At one point,we had only one pick-up truck to carry everything — motorcycle, fuel, tools and spare parts,”Parandhaman said.
He mentioned that Shreyash was also racing against an ecosystem that did not exist in India in the way it does in many parts of Europe. “There are few opportunities to begin racing at a very young age. There is limited infrastructure, expensive international training.” When his father first applied for a racing licence for him at the age of 10, officials found it difficult to believe that a child so young was actually racing, Parandhaman said.
Suit carries unfinished dream
Among the objects in the museum is Shreyash’s special black racing suit. “He was wearing it when we were in Valencia. The suit carries the Indian Tricolour. He looked handsome in it,” his father said, a hint of tears in his eyes. Parandhaman reminded Shreyash of Shankar Nikumbh, the compassionate teacher played by Aamir Khan in ‘Taare Zameen Par’; the comparison felt especially fitting as it was Shreyash’s favourite film.
And then it happened
A full stop to Shreyash’s amazing journey came just when his name was beginning to become known. He died during a race in 2023. His father says there were two ways the family could look at what had happened. They could spend their lives mourning the loss. Or they could look at the extraordinary life Shreyash had managed to live in the short time he had. They chose the second.
The family could have given the motorcycles away. They could have kept the racing equipment in their home. Instead, they created a dedicated space where Shreyash’s entire journey could be preserved.
When children visit, Parandhaman wants them to understand the journey: “First, you dream. Then you work. Your parents support you and teachers guide you, but ultimately, the child must make the effort.” Shreyash’s family has established a trust in his name to support other children. They have already worked with a nearby government primary school and hope to help Indian riders pursue the path Shreyash took. “The idea is simple: the next talent should not struggle. If the government is not coming forward, we will be there for someone,” he said.
Motorcycle racing is built around speed. But for Shreyash’s parents, the museum is now a place where time stands still. It allows them to remember not only how their son died, but how fiercely he lived — and to keep alive his unfinished dream of seeing an Indian rider reach the MotoGP podium. “The dream of reaching MotoGP,” Shreyash’s father concludes.