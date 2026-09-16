Ctrl-AI-Shift: Bengalureans on the rise of AI-generated images and its impact

One day, you open Insta and find people posing for pictures as if they were part of a retro-portrait shoot; the next, you might find yourself stepping into a Ghibli film, complete with soft colours and dreamy backgrounds. Very recently, the ’80s trend had social media feeds awash with colourful, nostalgic recreations. The scale of it is hard to miss – around three million people took part in the trend within the first 24 hours, and that’s not even counting those who tried it without posting their results online.

This clearly shows how AI has made it easy to reimagine ourselves, with a new visual style or trend taking over social media every two months. From netizens to celebrities, many are happy to join in for a little fun. Even for Krishna Janmashtami, children dressed as Krishna could be given an AI makeover, showing just how easily a person or child can be reimagined with just a click. As people continue feeding personal details into AI tools, the excitement also comes with questions about what happens to those images, who has consented to their use and how much AI use is too much?