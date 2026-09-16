Dog shelter in north Bengaluru corporation violates SC guidelines: Report

BENGALURU: A recent report has flagged several violations at a dog shelter maintained by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in Bengaluru North.

The report, titled Stray Dog Shelter- Bangalore North City Corporation, was prepared by a team comprising former veterinarians from the BBMP and Animal Husbandry Department, along with veterinarians from People for Animals (PFA), Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Experts have found violations of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The violations relate to animal care, waste disposal and water management at the shelter in Shivaram Karanth Layout under the Bengaluru North City Corporation.

The report states that dog waste is being disposed of in a pit functioning as a septic tank. This has reportedly resulted in faecal contamination of borewell groundwater.

Cooking, gas use and cleaning are also carried out inside the pound or holding premises. The inspection team found no proper fire-safety measures, including fire extinguishers and adequate escape doors. It also noted poor safety and hygiene conditions.

The experts also flagged the poor drainage system. The holding area has no direct drainage connection inside the kennels. Waste has to be washed down towards a central drain, which is not deep enough. The same drain also serves as a stormwater drain and is not wide enough, making it vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon.