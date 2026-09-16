Evening rain blitz leaves Bengaluru waterlogged

BENGALURU: Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru through Tuesday evening, exposing the city’s vulnerability to waterlogging and traffic gridlocks. It also claimed the lives of four cows and a calf after a wall collapsed in Domlur on Tuesday evening.

Savitha, owner of the cows, said the cattle had been tied behind Domlur post office. The cattle shed was near a military wall, which collapsed around 7pm, following heavy rain. “Four fully grown cows and a calf have died,” she said. Fire brigade personnel and police were at the site, she added.

Several parts of the city were waterlogged, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing eight districts, including Bengaluru, under yellow alert.

The sudden downpour began around 6pm, affecting several parts of the city, including Shanthinagar, Kalasipalya, City Market, Jayanagar, Wilson Garden, MG Road, Vivek Nagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Bellandur, Varthur, Sarjapur, Whitefield, KR Puram, Chickpet, Anepalya, Tavarekere Metro Station, BGS flyover, Oklipuram, Royan Circle, Chamarajpete and Garuda Mall.

Waterlogging was also reported on the flyover near Manyata Tech Park towards Hebbal, resulting in traffic movement being affected for nearly an hour.

Areas around the under-construction Ejipura flyover were also flooded, along with Shivananda Circle underpass. Electronics City flyover was also waterlogged, forcing commuters to wade through the flood.

The rain brought relief from the sultry weather which had gripped the city for several days. The city had recorded the highest temperature in a decade in September.