Russell Market to get facelift but retain old-world look

BENGALURU: As the iconic Russell Market in Shivajinagar is set to complete 100 years next year, it is set for heritage restoration, reconstruction and development. From an open marketplace in the 1820s to one of Bengaluru’s most recognisable markets, Russell Market, built in 1927, has evolved for more than two centuries.
Now, the landmark in Shivajinagar is set for its most extensive transformation yet, with a Rs 56-crore tender floated by the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) proposing not merely a heritage facelift but substantial reconstruction of the building and its underlying infrastructure.
The corporation aims to dismantle large portions of the existing structure and replace them with new structural, roofing and flooring, upgraded drainage, electrical, sanitation and fire-safety systems.
A BCCC engineer told TNIE, “The iconic structure of the main market building will be retained. The developmental works are planned in a manner that would change the market’s everyday functioning, giving the landmark a new lease of life without erasing its old-world identity.”
The engineer said that the works will be taken up in phases, with development works in the iconic old market building in the front, which houses a clock tower and fruit and vegetable shops, while the building behind, which houses a fish and mutton market behind the main structure, will be demolished and rebuilt.
“A new structure will be built in the demolished place with a two-level basement parking facility for 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. The new structure with three floors will have an escalator, and tenders will soon be invited for the new structure construction also,” the engineer said.
Some of the highlights of the restoration and reconstruction are-- fresh lime plaster to brick masonry, fixing stone jali with white cement mortar mixed with stone dust to match the stone shade, old surfaces to be cleaned and repaired and fixing of new Honne wood frames of doors, windows and clerestory windows.
Among the other finishes are granite stone laying, Kadappa stone counters, glazed tiles, substantial new structural steel and concrete works, aluminium cladding, toilet construction, borewell drilling, new drainage infrastructure, extensive electrical wiring and conduit grounding and fire-safety equipment, indicating the project will involve major reconstruction.
“For the complete market works to be done, we have sought 24 months,” the engineer said.
“Once all the works are completed, it will be like a shopper entering into the Russell Market, which is recognisably historic from outside but functions like a rebuilt contemporary market inside”, the engineer explained.
“As of now, the market has 60 per cent occupancy with over 200 shops against the over 400 capacity. All the traders will be allocated a temporary vending zone till the developmental works are completed”, the engineer said.