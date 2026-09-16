Russell Market to get facelift but retain old-world look

BENGALURU: As the iconic Russell Market in Shivajinagar is set to complete 100 years next year, it is set for heritage restoration, reconstruction and development. From an open marketplace in the 1820s to one of Bengaluru’s most recognisable markets, Russell Market, built in 1927, has evolved for more than two centuries.

Now, the landmark in Shivajinagar is set for its most extensive transformation yet, with a Rs 56-crore tender floated by the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) proposing not merely a heritage facelift but substantial reconstruction of the building and its underlying infrastructure.

The corporation aims to dismantle large portions of the existing structure and replace them with new structural, roofing and flooring, upgraded drainage, electrical, sanitation and fire-safety systems.

A BCCC engineer told TNIE, “The iconic structure of the main market building will be retained. The developmental works are planned in a manner that would change the market’s everyday functioning, giving the landmark a new lease of life without erasing its old-world identity.”

The engineer said that the works will be taken up in phases, with development works in the iconic old market building in the front, which houses a clock tower and fruit and vegetable shops, while the building behind, which houses a fish and mutton market behind the main structure, will be demolished and rebuilt.

“A new structure will be built in the demolished place with a two-level basement parking facility for 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. The new structure with three floors will have an escalator, and tenders will soon be invited for the new structure construction also,” the engineer said.