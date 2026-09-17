Anant Nag dedicates Phalke Award to Kannadigas; ‘Richly deserved’, says PM

BENGALURU: Veteran actor Anant Nag will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey spanning more than five decades, the Union Government announced on Wednesday.
The award will be presented to Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22 at Kevadia in Gujarat. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.
Speaking to a section of the media on Wednesday, the veteran actor said the news caught him completely by surprise.
He traced his journey from Mumbai’s stage to the big screen, likening his transition to sailing a small vessel into an open ocean. Drawing a humble parallel with Kannada cinema’s first recipient, Dr Rajkumar, Anant Nag said: “Dr Rajkumar sir was like a giant ship navigating that ocean; I was merely a small wooden boat trying to find its path. Today, this honour has reached me after him. I bow to him with utmost respect.”
Thanking his theatre mentors, directors, and collaborators across five decades, Anant Nag added that public satisfaction has always been his true metric: “Just as the people campaigned and celebrated for me earlier, this honour belongs entirely to them. I dedicate this award to Kannadigas.”
Congratulatory messages poured in from across political and film circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the veteran, writing: “Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist.”
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hailed the recognition as a monumental milestone on X: “Hearty congratulations to veteran actor Anant Nag on being chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This is a moment of immense pride for all Kannadigas and the Kannada film industry.”
Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy said, “A towering presence in Indian cinema, his remarkable body of work and enduring contribution to films have inspired generations of audiences and artists alike. This is a richly deserved recognition of an extraordinary cinematic journey.”
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “A veteran of Kannada cinema, Shri Anant Nag Sir is known for his natural and effortless acting. It is a proud moment for Karnataka to see another iconic artist receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.”
Filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who directed the veteran in Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale: Kasaragodu, celebrated the win as a personal and collective victory. “First it was Annavru, and now it is Anant Nag sir. He is our industry’s living legend,” Shetty said. “If you compile a list of the top ten actors across Indian cinema history, Anant Nag sir effortlessly stands right there. Getting to work with him remains a defining privilege of my life.”
Shetty highlighted the emotional resonance of the achievement: “As a younger member of this film fraternity, seeing our senior-most stalwart honoured with such reverence makes my chest swell with pride. This award doesn’t feel distant; it feels like it has come straight home to our film industry and to our Kannada language.”
Director Yogaraj Bhat, who has collaborated extensively with the actor, called it a moment of pure joy: “As an admirer, I bow to his complete persona. The feather of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in his cap today is a matter of boundless joy fome as a fan, and an honour for the entire Kannada fraternity.”