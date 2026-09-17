Anant Nag dedicates Phalke Award to Kannadigas; ‘Richly deserved’, says PM

BENGALURU: Veteran actor Anant Nag will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey spanning more than five decades, the Union Government announced on Wednesday.

The award will be presented to Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22 at Kevadia in Gujarat. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

Speaking to a section of the media on Wednesday, the veteran actor said the news caught him completely by surprise.

He traced his journey from Mumbai’s stage to the big screen, likening his transition to sailing a small vessel into an open ocean. Drawing a humble parallel with Kannada cinema’s first recipient, Dr Rajkumar, Anant Nag said: “Dr Rajkumar sir was like a giant ship navigating that ocean; I was merely a small wooden boat trying to find its path. Today, this honour has reached me after him. I bow to him with utmost respect.”

Thanking his theatre mentors, directors, and collaborators across five decades, Anant Nag added that public satisfaction has always been his true metric: “Just as the people campaigned and celebrated for me earlier, this honour belongs entirely to them. I dedicate this award to Kannadigas.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from across political and film circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the veteran, writing: “Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist.”