Bengaluru traffic police announce restrictions, diversions for Ganesha idol immersion processions

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police announced restrictions and diversions in parts of KG Halli, Pulakeshinagar and Banaswadi traffic police station limits in view of the Ganesha idol immersion procession scheduled for September 18.

The procession will pass through KG Halli and Pulakeshinagar traffic police limits from 11 am September 18 to 4 am September 19. Another Ganesha procession will be held in Lingarajapuram and Banaswadi areas from 11 am to 10 pm on Friday. The procession will conclude at Halasuru Lake.

For all vehicles

Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Road, Davis Road

From Netaji Junction towards Tannery Road via Pottery Circle

Towards Pottery Junction via Clark Road

From Rogers Road, Armstrong Road and Hall Road towards Pottery Road

From Mosque Junction via Clarence Bridge towards Pottery Road

From Lazar Road and Pottery Road Junction towards Sindhi Colony Junction via Buddhavihara Road

Change in two-way movement on Assaye Road; only one-way traffic from War Memorial Junction towards Sindhi Colony Junction

Movement blocked between Nagawara Junction and Pottery Circle Road

Curbs in Banaswadi

From Chandrika Junction and Lingarajapuram towards city via Hennur Bridge

From Chandrika Junction towards Nehru Road, Ullasappa Junction and Kuvempu Circle

From Kalyan Nagar 80Ft Road towards Uttam Sagar Junction

From Banaswadi Main Road towards city via IOC Bridge

YEDIYUR LAKE

Bengaluru West City Corporation has suspended Ganesha idol immersion at the Yediyur Lake immersion tank (Yediyur Ward-105) on September 18 and 22.

The tank has arrangements for immersion from Sept 14 to 26. The immersion pond is currently largely full, leaving insufficient space for further immersion.

Cleaning work will be carried out on September 18 and 22. Soil and other solid waste will be cleared, and the tank refilled with fresh water. No immersion will be permitted and public entry will be restricted during cleaning work.