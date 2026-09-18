2,500 of 5,000 PG facilities in Bengaluru East operating illegally, GBA tells Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) informed the Karnataka High Court that 2,500 paying guest facilities, of a total of 5,000 in Bengaluru East, are illegal and being run without a proper licence, plan sanction, fire safety, and also fail to comply with many statutory requirements.
Taking it on record and considering the seriousness of the number of persons who would be affected adversely if any untoward incident were to occur in paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru city, Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued guidelines to be followed strictly by the authorities, as the existing guidelines do not cover all aspects, while hearing petitions filed by PGs challenging notices issued by the GBA.
“It would be required for all authorities, including GBA, corporations, fire department, health department, food safety department, as well as police, to take necessary action as regards these directions,” the court said, making it clear that if there are any violations by the PG owner or operator, and no action is taken by the officers concerned, they would be personally liable for any untoward incident.
On enquiry as to what action the authorities have taken with respect to the illegal PGs, the GBA stated that notices are being issued to all of them, and caveats would be filed both in the high court and respective civil courts having territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction over the PG facilities, and necessary orders would be passed at the earliest after providing an opportunity of hearing to the concerned.
Thereafter, these PG accommodations would be closed, and if necessary, demolition activities would be taken up where construction has been put up in violation of zonal regulations and/or building bylaws, the GBA told the High Court.
Noting that these proceedings concern regulation, inspection and safety of private PGs operating within Bengaluru, the court said it is conscious that PG accommodation has become an important source of temporary accommodation for students, employees, trainees, persons migrating to Bengaluru for employment, and other persons requiring short or medium-term accommodation.
The object of these directions is not to prevent or restrict PG accommodation facilities, but to ensure they are provided in legally permitted premises and maintained in a condition which protects the life, health, safety and dignity of the occupants, the court added.
GUIDELINES
Include identification of PG accommodations; responsibility of owner, operator and manager; building and land-use compliance; occupancy and overcrowding; fire and life safety; electrical safety; LPG, gas kitchen safety; water, sanitation and public health; food safety; occupant identification and records; CCTV and evidence security; women, vulnerable persons and personal safety; security personnel and staff; visitor management; neighbour and public safety; noise and nuisance; parking and traffic, waste, pests and environmental health; occupant rights of privacy and dignity; terms of occupation; protection of occupants during enforcement; complaints and whistle-blower protection; periodic and risk-based inspection; accountability of regulatory authorities; protection of interests of all stakeholders; status report