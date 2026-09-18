2,500 of 5,000 PG facilities in Bengaluru East operating illegally, GBA tells Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) informed the Karnataka High Court that 2,500 paying guest facilities, of a total of 5,000 in Bengaluru East, are illegal and being run without a proper licence, plan sanction, fire safety, and also fail to comply with many statutory requirements.

Taking it on record and considering the seriousness of the number of persons who would be affected adversely if any untoward incident were to occur in paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru city, Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued guidelines to be followed strictly by the authorities, as the existing guidelines do not cover all aspects, while hearing petitions filed by PGs challenging notices issued by the GBA.

“It would be required for all authorities, including GBA, corporations, fire department, health department, food safety department, as well as police, to take necessary action as regards these directions,” the court said, making it clear that if there are any violations by the PG owner or operator, and no action is taken by the officers concerned, they would be personally liable for any untoward incident.

On enquiry as to what action the authorities have taken with respect to the illegal PGs, the GBA stated that notices are being issued to all of them, and caveats would be filed both in the high court and respective civil courts having territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction over the PG facilities, and necessary orders would be passed at the earliest after providing an opportunity of hearing to the concerned.

Thereafter, these PG accommodations would be closed, and if necessary, demolition activities would be taken up where construction has been put up in violation of zonal regulations and/or building bylaws, the GBA told the High Court.