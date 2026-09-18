AI parking being tested in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has partnered with ‘Park Lens’ to implement an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based smart parking system on a pilot basis in Jayanagar, a high-traffic zone. Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh chaired a meeting on Thursday to ensure smooth implementation and coordination among the Traffic Police and Bescom.

Discussing parking models, the chief engineer noted that introducing angular parking would prevent cross-parking and haphazard parking. This design accommodates more vehicles without causing significant obstruction to passing traffic during entry or exit.

The commissioner directed officials to draft a scientific layout that maximises road space utilisation while prioritising pedestrian safety in busy commercial and residential hubs like Jayanagar.

According to a release from BSCC, Park Lens will deploy an AI camera network to identify vacant parking spots in real-time. Citizens can scan on-site QR codes to pay hourly parking fees directly via UPI. Company representatives highlighted that digital payment is mandatory within the first five minutes of parking.

Before a full-scale rollout, the meeting resolved to initiate a pilot test on key roads in Jayanagar.