Four contractors fined Rs 16 lakh for faulty streetlights in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) officials conducted extensive night inspections across major roads within the corporation’s limits on September 10 and 11 and slapped over Rs 16 lakh in fines on contractors for not maintaining streetlights.

A joint inspection of 156 major arterial and sub-arterial roads was carried out across Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Hebbal, Dasarahalli and three wards of Rajarajeshwari Nagar. During the inspections, 2,290 streetlights were found inoperational due to lack of regular maintenance by the contractors. Considering the risk to public safety, penalties were imposed on the contractor concerned as per the terms and conditions of the Operations and Maintenance agreement.

A penalty of Rs 6,51,700 was imposed on eSmart Energy Solutions Ltd for faulty streetlights in Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura constituency. For not maintaining streetlights in Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar and Hebbal, Effilume Pvt Ltd was fined Rs 8,65,200. In Dasarahalli, Trans Global Power Ltd was fined Rs 67,200 and in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the contractor responsible was penalised Rs 18,900.

BNCC chief Pommala Sunil Kumar instructed the concerned officials and contractors to immediately repair the faulty electrical streetlights in order to eliminate dark spots within the BNCC jurisdiction and ensure safe movement for the public.

DEFUNCT STREETLIGHTS

Yelahanka: 26

Byatarayanapura constituency: 905

Pulakeshinagar: 82

Sarvagnanagar: 1,075

Hebbal: 79

Dasarahalli: 96

Rajarajeshwari Nagar: 27

Total 2,290

PENALTIES

eSmart Energy

Solutions Ltd: Rs 6,51,700

Effilume Pvt Ltd: Rs 8,65,200

Trans Global Power Ltd: Rs 67,200

Other: Rs 18,900

Total Rs 16,03,000