IIM Bangalore programmes top India in QS 2027 rankings, PGP ranks 31st globally in Management category

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) announced on Thursday that its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) and the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) have again secured top positions in India in their respective categories in the QS Business Master’s and Global MBA Rankings for 2027.

In global rankings, PGP has been ranked 31st in the QS Master’s in Management (MiM) rankings, the PGPBA at 60th in the QS Master’s in Business Analytics rankings and the EPGP at 64th in the QS Global MBA 2027 rankings.

The PGP recorded particularly strong scores across key indicators of academic standing, employability and value for money. It achieved 83.6 in Employer Reputation & Employment Rate and secured the highest employability rank in the country at 18th spot.

“PGP’s performance in the QS rankings speaks to the strength of an education that brings together applied business learning, evidence-led teaching, industry engagement and the development of leaders,” said Prof U Dinesh Kumar, IIM-B director-in-charge.