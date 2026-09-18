Woman found dead in lodge, hunt on for husband in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman was found dead in a lodge in Doddaballapur on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police suspect that her husband murdered her. Doddaballapur town police have launched a search for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Vidya, 21, who worked as a helper with a private company. She and her husband Anand, 29, hailed from Gauribidanur. They have a child.

According to the police, Anand allegedly visited the lodge near Basava Bhavan in Doddaballapur on Wednesday afternoon and left the place in the evening.

When the lodge staff knocked on the room door that night, they received no response. Suspecting something amiss, they opened the door using a duplicate key and found Vidya lying dead on the bed.

Police suspect that Anand might have strangled Vidya with the lanyard attached to her identity card. The body was sent for postmortem. A murder case has been registered against Anand.

According to the police, the couple used to quarrel frequently over petty issues. In June, Anand filed a complaint at a local women’s police station stating that Vidya was missing. The police traced her after a few days and counselled the couple. However, the couple started living separately.

A POCSO case has also been registered against Anand after it was found that he had married Vidya when she was a minor.