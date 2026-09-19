13-year-old boy abducted, killed for ransom in Bengaluru; neighbour held

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and killed by his neighbour as part of a plan to demand ransom from his family, police said on Saturday.

The accused, 28-year-old Bhaskar Reddy, has been arrested, while police are searching for his alleged accomplice, they said.

Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh who was brought up in Bengaluru, had returned from London a few months ago after completing his master's degree and had recently joined a private company in Whitefield, where he worked in the finance section, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Reddy allegedly abducted the boy from Vinayakanagar in Yelahanka on September 16 and took him to a construction site near Bagalur, where he and his associate allegedly killed him.

Police said Reddy had allegedly planned the abduction to demand ransom from the boy's parents and use the money to repay a debt.

On the night of September 16, Reddy and his associate allegedly lured the boy into their car on the pretext of going to buy firecrackers. They also offered him an opportunity to drive the vehicle, following which he accompanied them, police said.

The duo allegedly took the boy to a secluded site near Bagalur, tied his hands and legs and recorded a video in which he was forced to appeal to his father to pay ransom, they said.

The accused covered the boy's head and body with bandages to make it appear as though he had been beaten up. In the video, the boy was made to ask his father to pay the ransom or face the threat of being killed by his abductors, a police officer said.

Police said the accused had planned to send the video to the boy's family the following day. However, the boy was allegedly killed despite complying with their instructions and pleading to be allowed to return home.

Reddy and his associate allegedly hit him on the head with a tree branch and later smashed the back of his head with a hollow brick, the officer said.

Citing the preliminary probe, the officer said the murder was premeditated. The accused was allegedly afraid that his identity would be revealed if the boy was allowed to go.

After the murder, the accused allegedly placed the boy's body in the boot of the car and drove away. Police said Reddy was under the influence of alcohol while returning from the site.

The car allegedly collided with multiple vehicles near Hunsmaranahalli. Passers-by intercepted the vehicle and questioned Reddy before checking the car, where they found the boy's body, police said.

Reddy allegedly told them that the boy had met with an accident and that he was taking him to a hospital. The passers-by, however, alerted the police.

A case has been registered at Chikkajala police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abduction and murder, police said, adding that efforts were underway to trace the other accused.