BDA orders direct upkeep of apartments

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has directed its zonal commissioners and engineers to directly oversee the maintenance of its apartments after the expiry of the defect liability period (DLP), following continued complaints from residents about poor infrastructure and maintenance.

An office order issued on September 7 stated that the zonal commissioners and executive engineers concerned must undertake maintenance works as per rules until the apartments are handed over to resident welfare associations (RWAs).

Executive and subordinate engineers have been directed to regularly visit all apartments under their jurisdiction and inspect infrastructure and maintenance conditions. Zonal commissioners must assign responsibilities and supervise the work to ensure complaints are resolved locally and promptly.