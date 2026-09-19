BDA orders direct upkeep of apartments

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has directed its zonal commissioners and engineers to directly oversee the maintenance of its apartments after the expiry of the defect liability period (DLP), following continued complaints from residents about poor infrastructure and maintenance.
An office order issued on September 7 stated that the zonal commissioners and executive engineers concerned must undertake maintenance works as per rules until the apartments are handed over to resident welfare associations (RWAs).
Executive and subordinate engineers have been directed to regularly visit all apartments under their jurisdiction and inspect infrastructure and maintenance conditions. Zonal commissioners must assign responsibilities and supervise the work to ensure complaints are resolved locally and promptly.
The order also requires officials to personally monitor maintenance issues and take action within a stipulated timeframe. Failure to do so will be treated as negligence and may invite disciplinary action, it said.
A comprehensive list of apartments where the DLP has expired, along with the executive, assistant executive and assistant engineers responsible for each apartment, has been attached to the order. The officials have been asked to assume responsibility immediately.
The engineers concerned have also been directed to mandatorily attend weekly public open-house meetings scheduled for their respective zones to address residents’ grievances.