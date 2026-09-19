Bengaluru parents donate organs of 19-yr-old accident victim

MYSURU: The parents of a 19-year-old, who was declared brain dead following a collision between a KSRTC bus and his motorcycle, have donated his organs, giving meaning to their son's untimely death amid their grief.

Bharath Kumar, a fruit vendor and the only son of Shivamadu and Lakshmamma of Moodalahundi village in Mysuru district, was riding his motorcycle from Mysuru towards his village on the afternoon of September 8. Near a curve at Tantigullu on the Mysuru-Bannur road, a KSRTC bus travelling from Malavalli to Mysuru collided with his motorcycle.

The impact threw Bharath onto the road, leaving him with severe head injuries. Passersby rushed him to a private hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Doctors informed his parents on the first day itself that he was brain dead. However, the family continued to hope for his recovery and treatment was continued for a week. As there was no improvement in his condition, his parents, after consulting doctors and well-wishers, agreed to donate his organs.

The organ retrieval was subsequently carried out and the body was handed over to the family. The body was later taken to the mortuary at the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute for a post-mortem examination.

The last rites were later performed on the family's farmland in Moodalahundi in the presence of relatives, friends and villagers.

A complaint regarding the accident has been registered at the Arakere police station.