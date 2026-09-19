Five promise Rs 1cr land for Rs 10 lakh, held in Hoskote

BENGALURU: The Hoskote police have arrested five people for allegedly cheating several people of crores of rupees by promising to get them Rs 1 crore in return for an investment of Rs 10 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Shashikumar, a resident of Yelachenahalli and the alleged mastermind, along with Nagesh, Pramila, Ambuja and Venkataravanappa.

According to police, Shashikumar allegedly gained the trust of several people in and around Hoskote by showing them land and claiming that properties worth Rs 1 crore could be purchased for just Rs 10 lakh. He allegedly targeted real estate businessmen and financially stable individuals and took them to various locations, claiming that the properties were benami properties.

In some cases, he allegedly claimed that the benami properties were linked to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the police said, adding that Shashikumar had been gaining the trust of his friends and residents for several years.