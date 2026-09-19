From B'luru to Asia’s big stage: Yashaswini Ghorpade serves up a new chapter

A year ago, the Asian Games would have been a distant milestone for Yashaswini Ghorpade. Now, after winning her maiden Senior Nationals title and following it up with Commonwealth gold, the Bengaluru-trained paddler is preparing for her first appearance at the continental event, to be held in Japan from today.

The Commonwealth final, where she defeated Sreeja Akula, was another step in a season that has given Ghorpade plenty of big-match experience. Yet, when she looks back at the past few months, she highlights something less tangible than the titles: a better reading of the game. “My understanding of the game has much improved. I understand different strategies and playing styles better and I’m also more comfortable adapting to different opponents,” the young champion notes, reflecting on the tactical growth that has propelled her to India’s No 1 spot and a prominent place on the international stage at World No 75. Such adaptability could prove useful in Japan, where Ghorpade will encounter conditions that are different from what she is used to in India. The tables are expected to be slower and offer less spin, requiring players to make adjustments to their pace and strokes. “I’ve been working on adapting my game to different conditions during training. The focus is on being comfortable with the pace of the table and making the right adjustments during the match,” she shares.

Ghorpade also has an unusual weapon in her game. Her use of long-pimpled rubber allows her to change the nature of the ball during a rally. Against players accustomed to a more conventional attacking game, the variation can make her harder to read. “The long pimpled rubber gives me more variation in my game and allows me to create different kinds of shots and changes in the ball. The variation is an important part of my style,” she reveals.