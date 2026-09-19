Karnataka Prison department launches ‘bakery-on-wheels’

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Prison and Correctional Services Department on Thursday launched ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery on Wheels’ and inaugurated ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery’ at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

The bakery-on-wheels facility will sell bakery products prepared by inmates at various court complexes and bus stations across Bengaluru. The initiative was inaugurated by Alok Kumar, Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, in collaboration with the HCL Foundation.

According to the press release, the initiative aims to provide inmates with vocational training and help them build a livelihood after their release. Newly-trained inmates will also be issued certificates after completing training in preparing bakery products.

The officials inspected the bakery products prepared by inmates and appreciated their taste and quality. They also advised inmates to give priority to quality and hygiene while preparing food products.

The bakery unit is among the modern bakery facilities established in prisons across the country. The department said selling bakery products to the public would generate revenue for the government while helping released inmates rebuild their lives.