Bengaluru east civic chief orders immediate pothole repairs at Gunjur, Varthur Junctions

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh directed officials to prioritise pothole repairs at Gunjur and Varthur junctions.

Inspecting infrastructure and road maintenance works at Gunjur Junction near Sri Rama Temple on Saturday, Ramesh directed officials to immediately repair potholes following complaints that they were contributing to traffic congestion. He instructed officials to address issues with culvert slabs, as the road is used by many people, including schoolchildren.

He discussed with traffic police officials the daily traffic volume, restrictions on heavy vehicles and alternative routes to facilitate the movement of school buses. At Varthur Junction and along the stretch towards Varthur Main Road, he instructed officials to repair potholes immediately and ensure smooth traffic movement.

He identified a waste accumulation black spot at Varthur Junction and directed officials to clear it and take measures to prevent its recurrence.

At a newly completed road near Mathapati Grandfield in Gunjur Palya, he directed officials to examine the feasibility of a pedestrian pathway and provide scientifically planned road entry and exit points.

BWSSB officials were asked to level chambers located in the middle of the road with the finished road. Near Sri Muneeswara Swamy Temple, he reviewed rehabilitation measures for residents living close to the buffer zone of Sheelavanta Lake. He directed officials to expedite title deeds for rehabilitation at Hagadur Survey No. 9 and ensure roads, and other basic infrastructure are completed before the distribution of title deeds.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, speaking on the Varthur-Gunjur corridor, said, “With 18–20 major schools along the stretch, agencies must prioritise road and drainage works.”