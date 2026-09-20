Hassan bookshop rewards students with books, promotes reading and Kannada language

HASSAN: Here is a bookshop with a difference. Every year, Akshara Book House in Hassan city honours meritorious SSLC and PU students with ‘Akshara Puraskaras’ by giving them books worth Rs 1,500 each.

Gangadhar, who runs the bookshop, says his aim is to promote reading habits among the young generation. Over the last 10 years, he has given over 50,000 books for nearly 5,000 students.

Every year the bookshop identifies 250 students each from PU and SSLC categories for Akshara Puraskaras. He also honours teachers by presenting them with ‘Nation Builders’ awards.

Gangadhar wants to promote and enrich the Kannada language. He set up the bookshop in Hassan because many from the town were travelling to Mysuru, Dharwad or Bengaluru to get hold of good books. Gangadhar also sends new books on scientific advancements to schools and asks students to review them. The best review is given Rs 2,000 as prize. This concept has been introduced to divert the attention of students from mobile phones and video games to books, he says.

Now he is planning to open branches of the bookshop in neighbouring districts. The bookshop has a collection of books on human development, moral science, competitive exams, spirituality, autobiography, mini stories, yoga, motivation speeches, cartoons, social responsibility. Currently the shop has 2.5 lakh books.

The shop usually offers 10 to 15% discount to high school and college students and a special discount in November.