Road accidents kill five since Friday night in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In four separate accidents in and around the city, five persons, including two engineering students, died since Friday night.

The engineering students, who were riding a bike, crashed into a roadside shop and then hit a wall. They have been identified as Vachan, 19, and Krishanth alias Pradeep, 21, both hailed from Chikkamagaluru and were studying in two different colleges in the city.

They were returning to their room in Dibburahalli around 4am on Saturday on a Bullet motorbike after an outing. The bike hit the wall of a roadside shop and crashed onto a compound wall at Itagalpura Gate on Kakolu Road, killing them on the spot. Yelahanka traffic police, who suspect overspeeding, registered a case.

In another accident, a woman who was coming with her family from Somandepalle in Andhra Pradesh to the city died after a car rear-ended their vehicle on Saturday morning in Vijayapura police limits in Bengaluru Rural district.

Sowmya, 45, was killed on the spot on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Road near Venkatagiri Kote in Devanahalli taluk around 7.45 am. The impact threw Sowmya, who was sitting in the rear seat, out of the car and was run over by the car. Sowmya’s husband Chandrashekar and her son escaped unhurt, while her mother-in-law sustained minor injuries. The driver of the car fled the spot.

Faizal, 18, a resident of Wilson Garden, died after a speeding lorry hit his scooter around 12.30 am on Saturday near the Double Road junction in Indiranagar under the JB Nagar traffic police limits.

In a suspected case of overspeeding, Krishna Kumar, 24, who hailed from Bihar and stayed at Bhatramarenah the bike on which he and two others were travelling skidded and crashed. The accident occurred on Singanahalli Road under Chikkajala traffic police limits around 8.45 pm on Friday. Even though Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital he was declared dead on arrival.