B'luru's home chefs & food voices react to bele saaru's BRICS debut

Chef Kalyan Gopalakrishna, founder of Karnivore Kitchen, sees the selection as a significant moment for Karnataka cuisine at a time when the state is seeking greater recognition for its food traditions. “It was surprising to see Karnataka’s bele saaru at the summit, and I think the team did their research pretty well,” he says. Stressing the versatility of the dish, he adds, “When you look at dal-chawal variations from different regions, the bele saaru and anna (rice) combo stands out well. The dish itself is very versatile, so I’m pretty sure they would have done it with seasonal veggies like what we do here and with the proper accompaniment,” he says.

According to food content creator Ranjitha Santhosh, homemade sambar powder can determine much of the taste with recipes varying with each household, while the finale oggarane (tempering) of curry leaves and mustard seeds adds another layer. Gayathri Mruthyunjaya, founder of Henchu, also attributes the differences to technique, from cooking the toor dal to balancing salt, sourness and spice. Her own reference points include the bele saaru made by her mother and grandmother.