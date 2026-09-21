Cyber Command nabs three in Bengaluru, Busts fraud network with Hong Kong, US links

BENGALURU: The Cyber Command police have arrested three people for allegedly procuring and supplying bank accounts belonging to various individuals to route cyber-fraud proceeds. The accused allegedly supplied the accounts to multiple cyber fraudsters. The police have frozen 507 bank accounts linked to the network.

The accused are Amit Mishra, a resident of Jharkhand, and Tausif Ahmed and Parashuram Sadanand Kannanavar, both residents of Bengaluru.

An officer said the network was busted during an investigation into an investment fraud in which a Bengaluru resident, Harish Kumar KN, allegedly lost more than Rs 93.5 lakh. After analysing digital evidence and bank transactions, the police traced Mishra and the two others and arrested them.

An examination of the accused’s mobiles revealed that they had collected details of 507 bank accounts from various individuals to route cyber-fraud proceeds and had also supplied the account details to other fraudsters.

Around Rs 13 lakh in cyber-fraud proceeds was transferred through a savings bank account, while more than Rs 38 lakh was transferred through a current account, the police said. Six mobile phones were seized from the accused.

The police further said that details of the ZNPAY/SMS-forwarding APK files and 51 other APK files had been forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), seeking technical information and further details regarding their functionality, usage and purpose.