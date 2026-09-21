Dog shelter in BNCC violates SC guidelines

BENGALURU: A dog shelter in Shivaram Karanth Layout under Bengaluru North City Corporation has been found violating several norms set by the Supreme Court, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

According to an inspection report by a team of experts, the shelter is dumping dog waste into a pit functioning as a septic tank, leading to reported fecal contamination of borewell.

Cooking, gas use and cleaning are all carried out inside the pound/holding premises. There is no fire-safety compliance and the shelter is without fire extinguishers and insufficient escape doors.