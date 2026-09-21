Dog shelter in BNCC violates SC guidelines

BENGALURU: A dog shelter in Shivaram Karanth Layout under Bengaluru North City Corporation has been found violating several norms set by the Supreme Court, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).
According to an inspection report by a team of experts, the shelter is dumping dog waste into a pit functioning as a septic tank, leading to reported fecal contamination of borewell.
Cooking, gas use and cleaning are all carried out inside the pound/holding premises. There is no fire-safety compliance and the shelter is without fire extinguishers and insufficient escape doors.
The report was prepared by a team of experts, former veterinarians from BBMP and Animal Husbandry department, and veterinarians from People for Animals (PFA), Compassion Unlimited Plus Action and People for Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA).
The report noted that the holding area had no direct drainage connection inside the kennels. The waste had to be washed down to reach the central drain which was of insufficient depth.
Suparna Ganguly of CUPA, who was part of the inspection team, said the improper drainage system and the method of outlet will contaminate underground water, making it unfit for consumption for people staying in the layout and depending on borewells.