Man found dead inside car in Bengaluru's Koramangala

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his luxury car in Koramangala 8th Block on Sunday morning. The police suspected that he may have suffered a heart attack.

The deceased, Saleem Akbar (46), was a resident of Virajpet in Kodagu district. He was a civil contractor and was also involved in the real estate business.

According to the police, Saleem frequently travelled from Virajpet to Bengaluru in connection with his real estate business and stayed at hotels. He had come to the city a few days ago for business purposes.

On Saturday late at night, he stopped his car in front of a hotel in Koramangala 8th Block.

On Sunday morning, a passerby noticed him lying inside the car and knocked on the door. When there was no response, they alerted the police. The police found him dead and sent the body for a post-mortem.

There were no injury marks on his body. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Koramangala police station.