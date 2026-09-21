Pocso accused PE teacher jumps off SP office building in Bengaluru

On Sunday morning, after conducting a medical examination, he was brought to the SP office to record his fingerprints and iris scan as part of the investigation. At around 11 am, he allegedly escaped from the police, ran out of the room and jumped from the third floor of the building, the police said, adding that he was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, his family members alleged that he took the extreme step following false allegations made by the school management.

HELPLINE

Having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support? Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Mon-Sat- 8 am-10 pm)