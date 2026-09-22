Biker refuses to pay up, citing HC ‘order’, blocks NICE toll plaza for four hours

BENGALURU: Electronics City police have filed an FIR against a sports bike rider for allegedly blocking a lane at the Electronics City NICE Toll Plaza for nearly four hours refusing to pay toll claiming that he has a high court order exempting him from payment.

The incident occurred on September 15. The FIR was registered after a toll officer filed a complaint against Akshay Reddy, the rider. According to the complaint filed by YS Basavaraju, the toll officer, Reddy arrived at lane 14 at 11.09 am and told the staff there that he has a high court order exempting him from payment of toll. When the staff insisted he pay, Reddy blocked traffic by parking his bike across the lane and started asking other riders not to pay the toll.

Tension prevailed at the spot when security officer Ranganath asked Reddy to pay the toll like other motorists. Refusing to pay, Reddy continued to persuade other riders not to pay the toll. Ranganath then reportedly took Reddy a few metres away from the lane and objected to his attempts to provoke other riders.

The complainant alleged that Reddy abused the toll staff and prevented them from performing their duties. Only after the arrival of a Hoysala police team, Reddy left the toll plaza threatening the staff there. He recorded the incident on his mobile phone till he left the plaza, the complainant said.