Face of life: Raghava KK's 'Passport' takes identity to Milan Fashion Week

You arrive at the photo studio with your hair and makeup neatly done, with a wide smile that is camera-ready. Then comes the instruction: keep the smile low. A few seconds ago, you were ready to present yourself as you are, and now you are suddenly unsure how to pose. The passport photograph, going straight to your documents, leaves little room for emotion.

“It is a very standardised image. No smile, no teeth. It takes away individuality and reduces you to a structural identity,” says artist Raghava KK. His project Passport, created with acid-attack survivor Akkayamma and Ara Lumiere, takes such a rigid photograph and gives it room to change. The project enters Milan Fashion Week’s official calendar on September 26, alongside major fashion houses presenting their Spring/Summer 2027 collections. To Raghava, art entering this space creates an opportunity to question what fashion does with individuality. “True fashion is the expression of the uniqueness of an individual to a standard idea of beauty,” he says.

The project began in 2024, when Raghava met women associated with Ara Lumiere and conducted a workshop on art and cartooning. Akkayamma and another participant wanted to paint with him. The idea resurfaced when Kulsum Shadab Wahab, founder of Ara Lumiere and a longtime friend of Raghava, approached him about creating something for Milan Fashion Week.