Find permanent solutions to water stagnation, BECC chief tells officials

BENGALURU: Additional Commissioner of Bengaluru East City Corporation Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar has directed officials to take immediate measures to prevent rainwater stagnation and ensure its smooth flow in drains in low-lying areas.

Snehal issued this directive during his visit to rain-affected areas in the corporation limits on Monday.

At Panathur S-Cross railway underpass, he instructed the officials to take steps to clear the silt and mud accumulated there and ensure that the water-pumping system remains functional always. He told them to get the clogged manholes connected to the drainage system built by K-RIDE cleared without any delay.

At the B-Smile buffer road area, Snehal asked the officials to construct drains wherever needed to prevent waterlogging whenever it rains. Find permanent solutions to water stagnation, he told them. At Munnekollalu, he instructed the officials to clear the silt and waste from the drain to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.

Referring to road connectivity in the ward, he told them to take up roadwork wherever necessary. When residents of places near Croma road raised objections over inconvenience caused to them due to work on a drain there, he told the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

The officials were asked to identify alternative roads for the residents till the drain work is completed. The additional commissioner asked the officials to monitor and maintain stormwater drains and underpasses properly in coordination with other departments. Officials from the Railways, Stormwater Drain (Rajakaluve) Division and other departments were present.