Flavours on tour

Bengaluru’s dining scene is rarely short of reasons to eat out, but the coming days bring a particularly eclectic mix. Across restaurants, hotels and bars, visiting chefs are bringing regional cooking to the city, community cuisines are being revisited and familiar cocktails are taking on distinctly Asian and Indian flavours.

At Kopitiam Lah in Indiranagar, the journey begins in Singapore. The latest edition of its Masak Masak series brings chef Wayne Liew of Keng Eng Kee Seafood, the Michelin Selected Singapore restaurant known for its traditional zi char cooking, to Bengaluru on September 26 and 27. With roots going back to the 1970s, Keng Eng Kee remains a third-generation family restaurant where Chinese home-style dishes are cooked to order. The menu features chilli crab with fried mantou, black pepper crab, cereal prawns and sambal vegetables, alongside their signature Moonlight Hor Fun – wok-fried rice noodles finished with raw egg yolk for a silky richness. The collaboration also marks the restaurant’s first in the city.