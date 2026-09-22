Masked gang attacks four in Bengaluru’s southwest, Police launch manhunt

BENGALURU: Panic gripped parts of Southwest police division in Bengaluru on Sunday night, after a group of six or seven masked men allegedly went on an attacking spree with machetes and long knives at two locations in Uttarahalli, leaving four people injured.
DCP (Southwest) SK Soumyalatha said four suspects were identified and three special teams were formed under the Subramanyapura sub-division ACP to trace and arrest those involved. The motive behind the attacks is yet to be established.
The incidents occurred around 9 pm near Maramma Circle, and subsequently near Arehalli arch on Uttarahalli Main Road. The assailants were travelling on three or four motorcycles, a few were wearing helmets and others covered their faces with masks.
The gang allegedly first targeted the public standing by the roadside near Maramma Circle in Hosahalli. Kiran N and Kiran H suffered cut injuries in the attack. One of them is undergoing treatment as an in-patient, while the other was discharged after receiving treatment.
Minutes later, the same group allegedly moved towards Arehalli arch, near a fish stall, where they attacked two more men identified as Raju and Ravi. Ravi reportedly sustained serious injuries to his ear and hand and is undergoing treatment as an in-patient. Raju reportedly sustained minor injuries.
The jurisdictional Subramanyapura police station rushed to the spot and recorded statements from the injured in hospital. Medico-legal cases were registered by hospitals treating the two in-patients.
“The accused arrived on bikes and attacked the victims near Maramma Circle and Arehalli Gate without any provocation or motive. Machetes and long knives were used by the accused. Both the Kirans along with their friends were standing near Maramma Circle while Raju and Ravi were eating fish when they were attacked,” the DCP added.
Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the locations and gathering information about the movements of the suspects. Subramanyapura police registered separate cases and are further investigating.