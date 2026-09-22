Rain triggers waterlogging, traffic snarls across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Commuters had a tough time navigating city roads owing to waterlogging at several places following heavy rains during peak hours on Monday evening.
Those using private vehicles witnessed traffic snarls in the central business district and other parts of the city.
Traffic pile-ups were reported at B Narayanapura Main Road, Marathahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, Varthur Kodi, Krishnarajapuram Outer Ring Road, SJP Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Queen’s Road and several other locations across the city.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), in a post on its official X account, confirmed that normal traffic flow in and around Whitefield was also affected following the rain and advised commuters to use alternative routes.
Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the BGS Flyover in the Chamarajpet traffic police station limits was severely affected due to waterlogging, reports said.
Traffic police personnel were seen using sticks to clear clogged inlets to the drainages in waterlogged areas on the BGS Flyover.