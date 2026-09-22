Tuning into Tulu: B'luru YouTuber is making traditional Tulu script easy to learn

Its soft, curving lines swirling into jalebi-like shapes, the ancient Tulu script or Tulu lipi, etched in temple inscriptions and scratched onto palm leaf manuscripts, is unfamiliar to many Tulu speakers today. The misconception that Tulu has no written script, 19th-century printing presses choosing Kannada to print Tulu texts, and the fact that only trained scribes knew the script are among the reasons Tulu lipi faded into obscurity.

As the language gets its long-sought recognition as Karnataka’s second additional official language in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, city-based photographer-researcher Nishant Ratnakar is helping curious folks learn how to write the language close to its traditional form with his YouTube Channel ‘Solmelu Studios’. “Year after year, Tulu has been on UNESCO’s list of languages with declining speakers and in the critical range. A lot of people are trying to promote, revive and teach Tulu on their own. For me, Solmelu Studios began with the thought to teach people the historically correct form of the script,” he says.

Ratnakar, who also heads the Linguistics & Research team at the Tulu Cultural Research Foundation (TCRF), began teaching the Tulu-Tigalari script, a revived version of the traditional Tulu lipi, through short videos which then evolved into live classes on Sunday mornings. “Each video would focus on one word – a place, a community name like Shetty or cultural terms like gaggara, the anklet worn in bhoota kola. I would tell a story and show how it is written, just to convey the beauty of the script,” he says, adding, “When I started the live classes, both Tulu and non-Tulu speakers across the globe tuned in. I use English as the medium of instruction and a notation system called the International Alphabet for Sanskrit Transliteration, which is used to learn Indic languages [through romanised letters].”