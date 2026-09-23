Arms racket busted in Anekal, seven arrested

BENGALURU: Anekal sub-division police have busted an alleged interstate network supplying country-made pistols in and around the city. The police have arrested seven persons, including two rowdy-sheeters, and seized five country-made pistols and 10 bullets.

The arrested have been identified as Pradeep, 30, of Madhya Pradesh, and Rizwan Pasha alias Kulla Rizwan, 36, of KG Nagar; Manoj, 28, Venkatraja, 26, Shivaraj, 30, Gopi, 28, and Nanjappa, 30, all residents of Geratiganabele near Anekal. Rizwan Pasha and Manoj are rowdy sheeters in KG Halli police station.

The network came to light on August 14 when police caught Pradeep, who was allegedly carrying three country-made pistols and 10 bullets in a bag near Haldenahalli railway gate on Attibele-Anekal Road.

“During interrogation, Pradeep revealed that the pistols were brought from Madhya Pradesh by train for sale in Bengaluru. Dawood of Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh is suspected to be the supplier. Pradeep was reportedly waiting near Haldenahalli railway station to deliver the pistols when he was caught. Further investigation revealed that Pradeep had sold two pistols to the two rowdy sheeters. Rizwan and Manoj were arrested and the pistols, which they had purchased, recovered,” said a police officer.

A case against all seven accused under the Karnataka Control of the Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) has been registered. Further investigations are on.