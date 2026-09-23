Basaveshwara High School faces shortage of teachers

BENGALURU: Basaveshwara Aided High School in Mahalakshmipuram is facing a shortage of teachers to take mathematics and science classes for 96 students studying in Classes 9 and 10. Despite this, the students are reportedly being forced to take the ongoing mid-term examinations.

A joint delegation of students, parents, and representatives from the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) have raised the issue before higher authorities, and the Block Education Officer (BEO) has promised to look into the matter, sources said.

The Bengaluru office secretary of AIDSO, Kiran Kumar, said, “Besides the shortage of teachers, the school suffers from critical infrastructural issues, such as having a single working toilet and roofs that leak during rains.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the chief executive officer of the aiding trust on September 19 and escalated the matter to the trust’s president SS Doddannavar, and the vice-president on 21 September. Under pressure, the management sent a letter to the BEO, demanding immediate deputation of teachers for Classes 9 and 10.”

The BEO has assured that appointments will be made within two days. The AIDSO said the agitation will continue until all teaching vacancies are filled and long-pending sanitation and building repairs are completed.