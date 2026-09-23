Behind the Ball: A look into the mood inside Bengaluru FC's dressing room ahead of ISL 2026

The first whistle is still weeks away, but inside the Bengaluru FC dressing room, the season has already begun. Walk into the Blues’ dressing room this season and you can sense it – something is brewing. With the Indian Super League set to begin on October 10, the Blues have already had a considerable amount of time to prepare under Pep Munoz, the head coach – something the players see as a major advantage. A full month of training has given them the opportunity to settle into the Spaniard’s methods, understand his possession-based philosophy and build a stronger connection within the squad.

That extended preparation has brought a sense of composure to the group. The players appear settled, comfortable in one another’s company and increasingly confident in the football they are being asked to play. But once the boots come off, the mood inside the Blues’ dressing room changes. The serious discussions about tactics and training give way to music, banter and the small rituals that make a football dressing room feel like home. Lalremtluanga Fanai, one of the finest players in the midfield, offers a glimpse into that lighter side of the squad. On team trips, Soham Varshneya appears to have perfected a skill that requires neither pace nor possession: finding a comfortable corner and falling asleep. Then, there are the ones who take responsibility for keeping the soundtrack going. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Ryan Williams are the men behind the music, and if the speakers are turned up, there is a good chance Punjabi music will be filling the dressing room.

Fanai himself has a simple formula for his days off, sharing, “PS5, good food and some time away from football. Dal and chicken remain my staple foods.” These details may seem small, but they offer a glimpse into the personality of a dressing room that is beginning to take shape.

The laughter, music and banter sit alongside serious work under Munoz, creating an environment where the players can push each other while retaining a strong sense of togetherness.

“The dressing room also carries the excitement of beginnings. Youngsters look to establish themselves, while experienced players are expected to provide leadership. New arrivals find their place within an established group, and the early weeks can be crucial in creating a sense of unity,” says Munoz.