Behind the Ball: A look into the mood inside Bengaluru FC's dressing room ahead of ISL 2026

The first whistle is still weeks away, but inside the Bengaluru FC dressing room, the season has already begun. Walk into the Blues’ dressing room this season and you can sense it – something is brewing. With the Indian Super League set to begin on October 10, the Blues have already had a considerable amount of time to prepare under Pep Munoz, the head coach – something the players see as a major advantage. A full month of training has given them the opportunity to settle into the Spaniard’s methods, understand his possession-based philosophy and build a stronger connection within the squad.
That extended preparation has brought a sense of composure to the group. The players appear settled, comfortable in one another’s company and increasingly confident in the football they are being asked to play. But once the boots come off, the mood inside the Blues’ dressing room changes. The serious discussions about tactics and training give way to music, banter and the small rituals that make a football dressing room feel like home. Lalremtluanga Fanai, one of the finest players in the midfield, offers a glimpse into that lighter side of the squad. On team trips, Soham Varshneya appears to have perfected a skill that requires neither pace nor possession: finding a comfortable corner and falling asleep. Then, there are the ones who take responsibility for keeping the soundtrack going. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Ryan Williams are the men behind the music, and if the speakers are turned up, there is a good chance Punjabi music will be filling the dressing room.
Fanai himself has a simple formula for his days off, sharing, “PS5, good food and some time away from football. Dal and chicken remain my staple foods.” These details may seem small, but they offer a glimpse into the personality of a dressing room that is beginning to take shape.
The laughter, music and banter sit alongside serious work under Munoz, creating an environment where the players can push each other while retaining a strong sense of togetherness.
“The dressing room also carries the excitement of beginnings. Youngsters look to establish themselves, while experienced players are expected to provide leadership. New arrivals find their place within an established group, and the early weeks can be crucial in creating a sense of unity,” says Munoz.
Ashique Kuruniyan, the left winger of BFC, adds that this year feels markedly different. “We have at least two players competing for every position, so the competition within the squad is very healthy. Every day, someone comes up with something extra, and that pushes the others to raise their level as well. Our friendships have grown, our understanding on and off the pitch has improved. With the squad we have and the way we are preparing, I believe we can be one of the most aggressive teams in the group stage,” he shares, adding, “Training has been demanding, but there is a feeling that the squad is enjoying the process. The emphasis on possession, movement and finding solutions in tight spaces has required patience and repetition – something the players have been able to work on extensively during their long pre-season.”
During an open training session, ‘BFC Open Training – Up Close with the Blues’, the team recently got to feel the fans’ energy before the season officially kicked off. “Seeing the fans back on the field with the players was absolutely amazing,” reflects BFC Director of Football, Darren Caldeira, adding, “On a long weekend like this, people usually make time for their families and themselves, but the number of people who showed up today makes me confident that, as a club, we are moving towards the right direction – as one big family.”
Munoz also echoes the sentiment, “It was great to see the BFC family come together... our fans showed up in large numbers to make this day an eventful one.”
With less than a month now remaining, BFC can count the extended preparation period as an important part of their build-up. Munoz has had time to introduce his ideas, the players have had time to adapt and the squad has had time to grow together. Now, the task is to take everything they have built on the training ground into the intensity of the league.