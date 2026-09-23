Four Rivers Six Ranges brings Tibet’s forgotten armed resistance to India's big screen

When director Shenpenn Khymsar first began thinking about Four Rivers Six Ranges, the story came to him through memories passed down by elders and later through Martin Scorsese’s 1997 film Kundun, which chronicles the early life of the 14th Dalai Lama. Working on this project, for Khymsar, was an opportunity to present a chapter of tibetan history that he believes has received limited attention on screen. “I want the world and particularly our young generation to know that the tibetans didn’t just run away. they fought hard and valiantly,” he says as he sits down with CE for a brief interaction ahead of the film's release on September 18.

The 132-minute historical action film is set in 1958 and follows Gonpo Tashi and a group of Tibetan fighters who take up armed resistance. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFr) in 2025, where it was presented as a period action film centred on the Chushi Gangdruk resistance, an armed tibetan resistance movement which emerged in eastern tibet in 1958 in opposition to Chinese control.