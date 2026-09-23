Greater Bengaluru Authority chief cracks down on illegal constructions

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to take action against buildings being constructed in violation of norms in the Domlur area. The directions came after Rao inspected various locations under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits.

During the inspection, he found that an old building near Domlur had been demolished and a new structure was being constructed without leaving the mandatory setbacks on all four sides. Rao asked officials to issue a notice to the owner of the building and initiate the demolition process.

Rao also instructed officials to disconnect the electricity supply to a commercial building in the same locality that was allegedly constructed without leaving the required setback.

The GBA chief also instructed officials to improve pedestrian infrastructure along Domlur Main Road, where the footpath is sufficiently wide. He asked them to examine the feasibility of setting up a vending zone or parking facility and remove walls obstructing pedestrian movement.

Maheshwar Rao directed officials to develop Domlur Junction on Indiranagar 80 Feet Road and carry out road repair works, as well as asphalting the damaged Saibaba Temple Road.

He asked them to restore the roads in Domlur area that were dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay sanitary pipelines, as well as to ensure smooth flow of rainwater flows into stormwater drains to prevent waterlogging.

Rao also inspected the Kodihalli Primary Health Centre and directed officials to provide a separate room for biomedical waste and install CCTV cameras at the hospital for security purposes.

He asked officials to complete the Wind Tunnel underpass project by the end of November. The project is 80 per cent complete, with only the box-pushing work pending.